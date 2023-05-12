HOUSTON (KIAH) — Now you will be able to watch more than a dozen Houston Astros games in Spanish.

If you have AT&T SportsNet, you will be able to watch 15 Astros games in Spanish over the 2023 season. The first opportunity to watch will be with the first Los Astros on AT&T SportsNet.

The first game is scheduled for Sunday, May 21. That’s when the Astros will host the Oakland A’s at Minute Maid Park.

The 2023 Los Astros broadcast team includes Enrique Vasquez, Danny Gonzales and Gene Flores behind the mic for games providing play by play and game analysis.

We are thrilled to expand our Astros coverage to include special Spanish broadcasts on AT&T SportsNet. We recognize the unwavering loyalty and passion of the team’s Spanish-speaking fans and are proud to provide them with a way to experience the thrill of Astros baseball and celebrate the rich diversity of our community. David Peart, General Manager for AT&T SportsNet

For all Sunday home games for the remainder of the season, Los Astros Spanish broadcasts will air on AT&T SportsNet’s alternate channel. AT&T SportsNet will also televise in Spanish all home games during Hispanic Heritage Month, beginning Sept. 18. The schedule could change at any point however.

The Astros have a long history of offering excellent Spanish language radio broadcasts. We are excited to partner with AT&T SportsNet to offer a Spanish language television option as we continue to create fan experiences that are meaningful for all our fans. Anita Sehgal, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Astros

To see if your provider is carrying the games on AT&T SportsNet alternate channel SW2, check your local listings or go to attsportsnetsw.com for details.