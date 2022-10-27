HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros Foundation is selling raffle tickets now for one lucky fan to win a 2022 Lexus LX 600, donated by Houston Area Lexus Dealers.

Raffle tickets are 1 ticket for $40, 3 tickets for $100 and 8 tickets for $250, with all the proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.

Fans are able to purchase tickets at Minute Maid Park, Memorial Park Golf Course during the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open and at other events around the greater Houston area until Nov. 18.

Online sales of Astros Foundation raffle tickets will also be open only to legal residents of the Houston Metro Area who are 18 years of age or older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Astros.com/charityraffle.

The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games One and Two of the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Saturday’s game one is set for 7:03 p.m. CT and game two on Wednesday is also at 7:03 p.m. CST.