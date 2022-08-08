SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) – Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. made his fourth MLB Rehab Assignment start Sunday night in the finale of a six-game series between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Round Rock Express at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys went on to win their fourth game in a row and won five-of-six games in the series with an 11-6 victory.

McCullers tossed 86 pitches through five innings, picking up five strikeouts. It was the longest outing for pitches and innings pitched thus far amongst his four MLB Rehab starts.

While going five innings, McCullers did give up five runs on five hits with three walks to help the Express take an early 5-3 lead.

Dallas Keuchel, who was a teammate with McCullers on the Astros from 2015-18, made his second start with Round Rock since being signed to a minor league contract by the Texas Rangers in late July.

Franklin Barreto paced the Space Cowboys offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and five RBI. Barreto tied the game up at 3-3 in the second with a three-run home run to left field.

The Space Cowboys took the lead for good with a six-run seventh inning. Barreto supplied a two-run double, Scott Manea added an RBI single and Corey Julks put them out in front with a three-run homer. It was Julks’ team-leading 22nd homer of the year, which are tied for the fourth-most in the Pacific Coast League.

Marty Costes delivered an RBI single followed by an RBI groundout from Manea in the eighth to pad the Space Cowboys lead.

Brett Conine tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in relief of McCullers to pick up the win.

Following Monday’s off day, the Space Cowboys will begin a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.