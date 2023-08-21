HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a bittersweet weekend at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros dropped all three games to Seattle, putting the Mariners just a half-game back of Houston for the second of three American League wild card spots and a half-game back of second place in the American League Western Division.

On a brighter note for the Astros, second baseman Jose Altuve recorded his 2,000th career hit during Saturday’s 10-3 loss.

The fifth inning single made him the fastest Astro to reach the milestone — and only the third overall — at 1,631 games.