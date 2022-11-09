HOUSTON (KIAH) Academy Sports + Outdoors, José Altuve (second baseman), Alex Bregman (third baseman), Kyle Tucker (outfielder and Gold Glove Award Winner), and are hosting a meet and greet for excited Houston Astros fans who will get a chance to talk with the players TODAY.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will continue to be the destination for Astros fans to celebrate the World Series victory by providing them the opportunity to attend a free autograph session with Astros’ José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker at the Pasadena, Meyerland and Bunker Hill stores, respectively.

Wednesday, November 9th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Bunker Hill) – Kyle Tucker

9734 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77055

Thursday, November 10th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Meyerland) – Alex Bregman

8715-A W Loop S

Houston, TX 77096

Thursday, November 10th from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (Pasadena) – José Altuve

4627 East Sam Houston Pkwy S

Pasadena, TX 77505

Fans will also be able to find Astros World Series t-shirts, hats, novelty items and more. Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Houston Astros.

PLEASE NOTE *The players will only sign the provided autograph cards and will not be able to sign any outside items or merchandise. Autograph passes will be handed out to fans one hour before the event start time.