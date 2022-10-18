HOUSTON (KIAH) Today in downtown Houston, fans have a chance to meet Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

He will be at the 8th Wonder Brewery, located at 2202 Dallas Street in East Downtown from 11 p.m. to noon.

Tuesday morning, Gurriel posted the invite on Twitter.

Come by to say hello and wish us good luck I woke up early for you’all Pasen por allá a saludarme y desearnos suerte en la serie

Today, the team will have a workout at Minute Maid Park starting at 2 p.m. The Astros are preparing for their first ALCS game on Wednesday.