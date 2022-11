HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Monday starting at noon, Houston Astros fans will have a chance to meet World Series MVP Jeremy Pena.

Fans lined up early at the Raising Cane’s at 7009 Gulf Freeway near Woodridge in southeast Houston where they’ve been waiting to get served.

No word on just how long the Golden Glove recipient will rookie handing out golden chicken, but one thing’s for sure. Hungry Houstonians love Jeremy so expect traffic to be backed up in the area just northbound inside South Loop East.