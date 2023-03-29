HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Astros ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Houston native, three-time Grammy Award-Winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the organization, the Astros have a packed homestand to open up the season, highlighted by celebrations for the 2022 World Series Champions on both Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31.

There are also great giveaways for all fans all weekend long with a Jeremy Peña Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola, a Jeremy Peña World Series Replica Ring, presented by Coca-Cola and a Yordan Alvarez World Series Replica Ring, presented by Gallery Furniture.

Megan Thee Stallion will hi the field on Thursday, March 30th as the Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at 6:08 P.M.