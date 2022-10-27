HOUSTON (KIAH) As fans prepare to cheer on the Astros in the World Series, METRO riders should allow for extra travel time and be aware of street closures and detours near Minute Maid Park.

Closures are planned along Congress and Texas Avenues as well as La Branch, Preston, Jackson, Crawford and Hamilton Streets. Multiple local bus and Park & Ride routes will be impacted, and METRO will not be servicing some stops in the immediate area. Customers will be redirected to a nearby stop.

METRO Staff is Ready to Help

During the World Series, METRO Street Teams will be on hand helping customers navigate service changes. METRO’s Customer Service team is also available to answer questions and provide trip planning information. Call or text 713-635-4000 for more information.

The following routes will be detoured in the area beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28:

6 Jensen/Greens (southbound)

20 Canal/Memorial (westbound)

30 Clinton/Ella (westbound)

48 Market (westbound)

137 Northshore Express (westbound)

151 Westpark Express (eastbound)

244 Monroe/El Dorado P&R (afternoon inbound)

247 Fuqua/Bay Area P&R (afternoon inbound)

269 W. Bellfort/Westwood/Hillcroft P&R (inbound)

The following routes will be detoured in the area beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29:

6 Jensen/Greens (southbound)

20 Canal/Memorial (westbound)

30 Clinton/Ella (westbound)

48 Market (westbound)

137 Northshore Express (westbound)

Take the Train to the Game

World Series ticket holders can take the train to the game for free. METRO is making service

adjustments to accommodate more passengers on the Red, Green and Purple lines. Visit www.ridemetro.org/astros to get current service information. Riders can also sign up for real-time text alerts on METRO’s website.