HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Wednesday night, the Major Baseball League announced that two more additional series to start the 2022 season have been canceled through April 13.

That means the Houston Astros have lost a four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels and a two-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks. That includes what was supposed to be an opening day series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies and a weekend series against the New York Yankees.

Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, applying more pressure on the locked-out players. The issue runs the risk of not playing a full 162-game schedule.

Initially, Manfred said the last possible day to forge an agreement would be Monday. This allowed the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled.

However, the union did not agree to this timeframe. Tuesday’s deadline was the third set by MLB in the past two weeks.

The players and owners failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement. Both parties were still in disagreement over an attempt to gain an international amateur draft.

But on Thursday, the owners and the union agreed to negotiate on the international draft until late July, paving the way for renewed economic talks and a chance to reach a deal.

International players would lose the right to pick which team they sign with. The age for the draft would be in the year a player turns 16.

The league released a statement saying, “In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” said Manfred.

Opening Day is now scheduled to be on April 14, when the Astros will play at Seattle. The first home game for the Astros is scheduled to be on April 18 against the Angels.