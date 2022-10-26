The changes, according to MLB, are designed to improve safety and the pace of games. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Who are the best players when it comes to the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies? New rankings left our some serious action players from this season.

Player power rankings just dropped. Thoughts? #WorldSeries MLB via Twitter

That’s what the Major Baseball League tweeted today. Let them know your thoughts and be sure to tag CW39Houston.

Ranked from 1-10 World Series Player Power Rankings are as follows:

Bryce Harper (Phillies) Yordan Alvarez Jose Altuve Alex Bregman Justin Verlander Zack Wheeler Aaron Nola J.T. Realmuto Kyle Tucker Kyle Schwarber