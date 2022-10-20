HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena had huge shoes to fill coming into this season.

The team moved on from longtime short stop Carlos Correa in the offseason, and the free agent signed to play in Minnesota.

That left a hole in the Houston batting order and the middle of the infield on defense.

Enter Pena, who’s red-hot start to the postseason has helped the Astros take a 1-0 lead in their sixth straight American League Championship Series.

“It’s easy to — I guess — go out and compete when you have guys that have done it for so long,” Pena said. “These guys have done it year in, year out, and it’s just fun to be a part of it.”

Pena was three for four in Wednesday night’s ALCS Game 1 matchup with the New York Yankees, clubbing two doubles and a solo home run.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) works during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrate a win after Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. The Houston Astros won 4-2. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) fields a pop fly by New York Yankees Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) runs the bases after his solo homer during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

It played a big role in the Astros’ 4-2 victory along with solid pitching including six innings of three-hit, one-run ball from starter Justin Verlander.

“After we had a few days off, it’s nice to get back in the flow of the game and win one,” Verlander said.

Houston had last played Saturday in the marathon 18-inning, American League Divisional Series-clinching Game Three against the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros have no days off before their next contest.

First pitch of ALCS Game 2 is set for 6:37 p.m. from Minute Maid Park and televised on TBS.

Framber Valdez is set to be the starting pitcher for the Astros against Luis Severino for the Yankees.