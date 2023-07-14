HOUSTON (KIAH) The Space Cowboys return to the field Friday following the all star break and two big names from the big-league club will be suited up with them.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez and starting pitcher Jose Urquidy begin rehab assignments for Houston’s Triple-A affiliate tonight.

Play-by-play broadcaster Garrett Greene says he expects Urquidy to pitch but not necessarily start Friday, and Alvarez is likely to get some at-bats.

Start time for tonight’s game at Constellation Field against El Paso is at 7:05.

Alvarez went on the Injured List on June 9 with discomfort in one of his obliques.

Urquidy hasn’t pitched in a game since April 30 because of an injured shoulder.

Both players will find their rhythm in games in Sugar Land before rejoining the Astros in a week or so.