HOUSTON (KIAH) — If there’s going to be a reunion between Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros, the chances are getting better by the hour.

According to a report from MLB Network, the Astros are stepping up their efforts to bring the free-agent shortstop back to Houston, “to the point where team owner Jim Crane is involved.” Another reporter said that talks were “intensifying.”

Another report speculates that that Correa could sign a one-year deal or a long-term deal with an option after one year.

Correa wanted to make a long-term, top-dollar deal this offseason, but the lockout prevented him from getting a big deal, like the 10-year, $325 million deal shortstop Corey Seager got from the Texas Rangers.

And now, Correa’s market has dried up some as the New York Yankees, who had the most money to spend for a shortstop, decided to trade for one. New York got shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in a five-player deal on Sunday. USA Today’s baseball writer Bob Nightingale said the trade prevents Correa from joining the Yankees.

Other teams that have shown interest in signing Correa include the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Tigers.

Could it be the Cubs? Turns out there are many free agents out there for a chance to sign where they want for millions of dollars…. and fans.

Over on his Instagram account, people are already welcoming him to the Yankees. “CUBS CUBS CUBS” another wrote.

The Tigers already have signed a big-name free agent in second baseman Javier Baez in the offseason, but the team may not want to have another big contract to deal with this season.