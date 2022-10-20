HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thursday evening the roof will be open for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park. Game time is 6:37 p.m.

GAME 1 RECAP: Wednesday evening Justin Verlander struck out 11 in six strong innings and Yuli Gurriel, Chas McCormick and Jeremy Peña all homered to power the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in their AL Championship Series opener.

Tonight will be another perfect evening with clear skies over Houston.

The Astros are in their sixth consecutive ALCS, looking to reach the World Series for the fourth time in that span, against a New York team in the LCS for the first time since being eliminated by Houston in 2019. The game was tied 1-all in the sixth when Gurriel connected off reliever Clarke Schmidt for a solo shot that put Houston on top. Two batters later, McCormick sent a sinker from Schmidt into right field to make it 3-1.

STILL SLUMPING: Astros star Jose Altuve, a three-time batting champion, went 0 for 3 with a walk in Game 1 against the Yankees and is 0 for 19 this postseason.

The 2017 AL MVP hit .300 with 28 homers during the regular season.

“Jose, he’s due to break out and have some remarkable games,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “This guy has been good for so long, and sometimes the rest of your lineup’s got to carry a guy like that until he gets going.”

WEATHER OUTLOOK: CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger says the weather will be ideal with clear skies and low humidity. After highs in the low 80s during the day, it’ll be in the mid 70s at first pitch, then falling to the 60s by the end of the game. Winds will blow from the southwest (out to right field) at 5-10 mph.

FAN INFORMATION: The average price of tickets sold on StubHub for Game 1 is $335. For Game 2, there are more than 4,700 tickets available on StubHub and fans can buy tickets starting around $90; the average price of tickets sold on StubHub for Game 1 is $353.

All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel, provided by H-E-B. Street Fest will open to all fans with a game ticket at 3:30 p.m. CT, three hours before first pitch.

Multi-talented vocalist and songwriter Belinda Munro will sing the National Anthem, while the Houston Fire Department Color Guard presents our nation’s colors.

Astros Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Oswalt will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Jonathan Daviss, a Conroe native and actor from Netflix’s hit show Outer Banks will have the Play Ball call.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.