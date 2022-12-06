HOUSTON (KIAH) — Six players from the Houston Astros were selected to the All-MLB Team, including four players named as first-team selections.

Second baseman Jose Altuve, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez and right-hander Justin Verlander were named to the first team, while right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and outfielder Kyle Tucker were named to the second team.

The selections were made by fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game who each had a say in determining the first and second-team choices.

The Astros had the most players named to the All-MLB teams, with the Los Angeles Dodgers second with five players. The

Altuve hit .300 this past season, his highest average since 2018, along with 28 home runs, 57 RBI and a .921 OPS. He ranked second in the American League in runs (103), third in OPS, third in slugging percentage (.533) and fourth in on-base percentage (.387).

Alvarez batted .306 (144×470) with a career-high 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 29 doubles, 78 walks and a 1.019 OPS (.406 OBP/.613 SLG) in 135 games for the Astros this season. He finished third in the voting for AL MVP this season.

Valdez had the best season of his career, going 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 31 starts. He tossed 25 consecutive quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18, setting the MLB record for the most consecutive quality starts in a single season.

Verlander returned from Tommy John surgery to post one of the most remarkable seasons in history, leading the AL in wins (18), ERA (1.75), WHIP (0.83), opponent OPS (.497), opponent average (.186), opponent slugging percentage (.297) and hits per nine innings (5.97).

Pressly went 3-3 with a career-high 33 saves and a 2.98 ERA. He also reached career-bests in WHIP (0.89), opponent batting average (.191), opponent slugging percentage (.277), opponent OPS (.516), strikeout percentage (35.7%) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.59).

Tucker hit .257 with 71 runs, 28 doubles, 30 home runs, a career-high 107 RBI, a career-high 25 stolen bases and an .808 OPS in a career-high 150 games for the Astros this season.