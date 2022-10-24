HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the American League Championship Series MVP.
The baseball rookie was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft. It wasn’t until this year when he made his MLB debut and quickly became a breakout star on the field.
A Puerto Rico native, Peña played his college ball at the University of Maine, where he hit .308 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in his junior year in 2018.
Peña was drafted by the Astros in the third round in the 2018 draft. Despite not playing in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peña moved up quickly through the Astros’ minor-league system and was added to the main roster following the 2021 season.
He was named the starting shortstop for the 2022 season after Carlos Correa declared free agency.
Since Peña has participated in the 2022 season, he tied the player he replaced, ranking second in home runs, and so much more. He plated a pivotal role in a three-game sweep over the Mariners.
Sunday night, the Astros wrapped a sweep against the New York Yankees. Now the World Series begins Friday night.
Here is a look back at many of Peña’s best moments in recent games…