HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is the American League Championship Series MVP.

The baseball rookie was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB draft. It wasn’t until this year when he made his MLB debut and quickly became a breakout star on the field.

A Puerto Rico native, Peña played his college ball at the University of Maine, where he hit .308 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in his junior year in 2018.

Peña was drafted by the Astros in the third round in the 2018 draft. Despite not playing in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peña moved up quickly through the Astros’ minor-league system and was added to the main roster following the 2021 season.

He was named the starting shortstop for the 2022 season after Carlos Correa declared free agency.

Since Peña has participated in the 2022 season, he tied the player he replaced, ranking second in home runs, and so much more. He plated a pivotal role in a three-game sweep over the Mariners.

Sunday night, the Astros wrapped a sweep against the New York Yankees. Now the World Series begins Friday night.

Here is a look back at many of Peña’s best moments in recent games…

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena is congratulated after scoring against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a single against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a single against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with pitcher Justin Verlander after the Astros beat the New York Yankees 6-5 to win Game 4 and the American League Championship baseball series, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) connects for a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena warms up before playing against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Pena prepares to take batting practice before Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) holds up the ALCS Most Valuable Player trophy after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) holds up the ALCS Most Valuable Player trophy after the Astros defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa slides into second base safely on a double ahead of the tag from Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) during the second inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates with Jose Altuve (27) and Martin Maldonado (15) after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena catches the throw to tag out New York Yankees Harrison Bader (22) who was attempting to steal second base during the fifth inning of Game 3 of an American League Championship baseball series, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) strikes out during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman, left, and Jeremy Pena (3) leave the field during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) kneels out as New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza tries to turn a double play during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single on a broken bat during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) works during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates his solo homerun during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) hits a solo homerun during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a double during the fifth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) fields a pop fly by New York Yankees Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a solo homer during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki )

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates his solo homer during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a double during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki )

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) runs the bases after his solo homer during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates in the dugout after his solo homer during the seventh inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates his double during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) chases a fly ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) for a double during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrate a win after Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Houston. The Houston Astros won 4-2. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

CORRECTS TO JEREMY PENA, INSTEAD OF LANCE MCCULLERS JR. – Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates after the team defeated the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates a home run against the Seattle Mariners with Alex Bregman (2) during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Seattle Mariners’ Carlos Santana slides into second base by Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena on a wild pitch during the 17th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)