HOUSTON (KIAH) — It looks like Uncle Mike will be back with the Houston Astros for at least one more season.

Several reports on Sunday said that veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has reached a one-year deal with the Astros, pending a physical.

Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic reported the deal at $12 million, while Jon Heyman with the New York Post added that the deal also has an additional $4 million in incentives.

Brantley, 36, will look to play his fifth season in Houston after joining the ballclub in 2017, and even though he was injured for most of the 2022 season, he has become one of the veteran clubhouse leaders.

Brantley has hit .298 for his career but hit at a .311 clip for the Astros in 2019 and 2021, earning trips to the All-Star Game in those seasons. A shoulder injury shorted his 2022 season to only 64 games as the Astros went on to win the World Series.

Bringing Brantley back helps fill a need for the Astros in finding a left-handed bat in the outfield. Now he can continue to alternate with outfielder Yordan Alvarez in either left field or designated hitter.

Brantley joins first baseman Jose Abreu as the two major free agents the Astros have signed this offseason. Houston still needs to add a catcher after Christian Vazquez signed with Minnesota last week.