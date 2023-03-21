SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have come up with a special new name and uniform to wear for a weekend in the upcoming 2023 season, and it’s a sweet one.

The uniform for the Dulces de Sugar Land. (Sugar Land Space Cowboys)

The Triple-A affiliate for the Houston Astros will turn into the Dulces de Sugar Land for the weekend of April 21-23, as the Space Cowboys plan to “honor the Hispanic influence in Sugar Land with a vibrant and fun logo featuring a watermelon candy capped in a flame of chamoy and chili powder.”

The colors of the Dulces will be red, green and white, with a bit of yellow flames. The Dulces cap has the watermelon dulce on a stick on a white front with a green bill on a red backing. The white jersey has red and green wording, but also has red sleeves with green trim.

The Dulces also plan to wear the jerseys once a month, on May 11, June 15, July 20, August 3 and on September 21, which will include an in-stadium auction of the game-worn jerseys for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The jerseys are a part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion initiative, or Fun Cup, which is a way to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino cultures and communities that are in several MiLB towns.

The Dulces merchandise is available now at the Space Cowboys Store online and at Constellation Field.