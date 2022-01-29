SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — It’s now official, the Sugar Land minor-league baseball team will be now known as the Space Cowboys.

The announcement was made Saturday with several fans at Constellation Field. The team formerly known as the Sugar Land Skeeters made the change to be more closely aligned with its parent team, the Houston Astros.

Sugar Land baseball players Chad Donato, Korey Lee and J.J. Matijevic pose with the new Space Cowboys uniforms. (CW39 Houston)

The new logo and color scheme were revealed to the media an hour before the public event, with Astros prospects Chad Donato, Korey Lee and J.J. Matijevic showing off the new uniforms.