SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the local minor-league affiliate of the Houston Astros, will be bringing back manager Mickey Storey for the 2022 season.

Despite the Major League Baseball lockout that is threatening to cancel the 2022 season, the labor situation will not affect minor-league teams, so the Space Cowboys will take the field on time this upcoming season.

This will be Storey’s third season as the Astros’ Triple-A manager and his second season at Sugar Land after posting a 75-55 record last season, the second-best record in Triple-A West.

Prior to his coaching career, Storey appeared in the majors with the Astros (2012) and Toronto Blue Jays (2013) and had a nine-year professional career as a right-handed pitcher.

Also returning to Sugar Land is pitching coach Erick Abreu, who helped the team post the lowest team ERA in Triple-A West at 4.13.

Abreu has coached within the Astros organization since 2014, including stints with Single A Quad Cities, Short-Season Tri-City, Rookie League Greeneville, the Gulf Coast League Astros and the Dominican Summer League Astros.

The new Space Cowboy coaches include hitting coach Rafael Pena, development coach Wladimir Sutil, athletic trainer Brandon Zumbach and strength coach Zach Reding.

Pena was the hitting coach for Double-A Corpus Christi in 2021 and has also worked as a hitting coach for High-A Fayetteville and Single-A Quad Cities during his Astros’ tenure. Sutil has coached or managed within the Astros system since 2014, most-recently with the organization’s Florida Complex League team in 2021.

The Space Cowboys, formerly the Skeeters, will open the regular season at Sacramento on April 5, with the first home game of the season scheduled for April 12 at Constellation Field against Round Rock.