HOUSTON (KIAH) — The future stars are hosting the current stars at Constellation Field in Sugar Land Monday night.

The Houston Astros are back in Texas now that they’ve wrapped up the Florida portion of spring training.

The Astros finished the Florida part of spring training in a big way, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 24-1 on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla.

On Monday night, they play their next-to-the-last exhibition game of 2023 against their Triple-A minor league affiliate, the Space Cowboys with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

Then the Astros and Space Cowboys play another game, this one at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. to finish their spring training.

The 2023 season begins Thursday at Minute Maid Park when the Astros host the Chicago White Sox at 5 p.m.