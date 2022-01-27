HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros added two more figures into its Hall of Fame, as former outfielder Terry Puhl and former executive Tal Smith will be added to the Class of 2022.

The duo was elected to the team’s Hall of Fame by a committee consisting of former Astros players, current front office staff, current media and baseball historians.

Puhl is one of the longest-serving Astros players in team history, joining the club in 1977 until leaving the club in 1990. Only fellow Hall of Famers Craig Biggio (20 years) and Jeff Bagwell (15) has played more seasons with the Astros than Puhl (14).

Puhl is in the top 10 all-time in franchise history in multiple categories, including WAR, games played, hits, doubles, triples and runs scored. He was also a key part of the 1980 team that won the NL West title, hitting .576 (10-for-19) in the National League Championship Series vs. Philadelphia.

Houston Astros outfielder Terry Puhl is shown in this March 6, 1987. (AP Photo)

He was also a strong defensive player, committing just 18 errors in 1,300 career games. His .993 fielding pct. is the best among outfielders in Astros history and ranks 8th all-time among all outfielders in NL history.

Smith served three stints with the franchise, beginning in 1960 as the team’s first general manager to 2011 as the director of baseball operations. He helped build the Astros from a last-place team in 1975 to a division champion in 1980, including big free agent signings of Joe Morgan and Nolan Ryan.

He rejoined the club in 1994 as baseball ops director and oversaw the Astros make the postseason four out of five years (1997, 1998, 1999, 2001) and two more appearances in 2004 and 2005, including the Astros reaching the 2005 World Series.

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2010 file photo, Houston Astros team president Tal Smith talks with reporters during spring training baseball practice in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Smith also was heavily involved with the construction of what is now called Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000. The hill that was in center field that was in play was named, “Tal’s Hill.”

The induction ceremony for Puhl and Smith will be on Saturday, Aug. 13, prior to the Astros 6:10 p.m. game vs. the Oakland A’s.