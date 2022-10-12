HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros won Game 1 of the American League Division Series in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners, and they’re bumpin’ one particular local jam and encouraging Houston fans to do the same.

The tweet was accompanied by the radio call of Astros announcers Robert Ford and Steve Sparks calling Yordan Alvarez’s clutch three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Astros an 8-7 win over the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The reason for the Astros wanting to play “Still Tippin'” is that Alvarez’s unofficial nickname comes from one of lyrics of the song, “Wood grain grippin’.”

But the tweet didn’t have a link to the song, though. So why not put the song here? (Clean version, though, you know, for the kids?)

PLAY >> Mike Jones feat. Slim Thug and Paul Wall – Still Tippin’

Houston has some of the most supported artists in music today. Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Paul Wall are among many who have recently performed at local sporting events, block parties to rock locals.

Meanwhile, Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and Mariners is on Thursday at 2:37 p.m. at Minute Maid Park. Two of Houston’s hip-hop legends, Scarface and Willie D, who were a part of the famed rap group known as the Geto Boys, will make the “Play Ball” call before the game.

“Houston, the pursuit of history starts now,” the Astros also wrote on Twitter.