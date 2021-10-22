High ticket prices, merchandise on tonight’s Astros-Red Sox in ALCS Game 6

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Astros fans are ready to see their team Friday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, and everyone wants to get in on the action if they can punch their ticket into the World Series.

Tickets for Friday’s game against Boston is sold out, but there are more than 2,600 tickets available on StubHub, with the lowest ticket price at $142, and the average ticket price at $325.

But if you want to buy your tickets from the Astros, they said that there are some standing room only tickets that are left at the box office at Minute Maid Park. To buy those tickets, go to Astros.com/postseason or call 1-877-9ASTROS. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Country music artist Jack Ingram, a native Houstonian, will sing the National Anthem for Game 6, while the presentation of the colors will come from the Houston Police Department Honor Guard. One of the Rally Nuns from ALCS Game 1 popularity will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and legendary Houston rapper Slim Thug will provide the “Play Ball” call.

The Astros will also have a special postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before game six. Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more! For more info on Street Fest visit, Astros.com/streetfest.

If the Astros win to clinch the American League pennant, the Astros Team Store will be open for 24 hours beginning at the conclusion of the game. More information on the event will follow the conclusion of an Astros victory in either game six or game seven.

Also, Academy stores across the Houston area will also open right after the end of Game 6 to sell Astros American League Championship Locker Room apparel. Stores will stay open until supply is depleted or the last customer is served. The apparel will also be available at that time online at academy.com.

That will also be the case for if the series goes to a Game 7, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7:07 p.m.