Tickets for Astros’ World Series games are scarce, prices skyrocketing

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you want to be at Minute Maid Park for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series, you better hurry up and get your tickets, which will be a very pricy purchase.
Availability to see the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday and Wednesday is dwindling as fans are already buying up tickets from the Astros or from third-party ticket brokers.
The Astros say that they have “extremely limited” tickets available for Games 1 and 2, and one of the ways to get a ticket is with a purchase of 2022 season tickets.
The first and only time the Astros won the World Series was back in 2017. They competed again in 2019 and lost. This is the third time in five seasons that Houston is playing in the World Series.
On a different note, fans are encouraged to wear orange throughout the week to show their support for the Houston Astros. The shopping center in Minute Maid Park is open this week. There will also be vendors at Street Fest. The last option could be local sporting goods stores.
Meanwhile, StubHub said on Monday that it had over 4,250 tickets for Game 1 available, with the lowest priced ticket at $455 and the average ticket price at $1,120.
Fans can not purchase tickets for the game at Minute Maid Park. All ticket purchases must be completed online.
Meanwhile, StubHub created a quick graphic with some tips to help those looking to buy World Series tickets.
