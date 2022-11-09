HOUSTON (KIAH) To celebrate the Astros World Series win, DICK’S Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday.

For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.

For each Meet & Greet, only DICK’S-branded baseballs, complimentary cheer cards and select merchandise will be permitted for signature. No outside items will be permitted for signature.

When and where to meet the Astros

NOVEMBER 9TH

Cristian Javier Meet & Greet

DICK’S Sporting Goods The Shops at Park West

24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a

Katy, TX 77494



Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. CT

Player Appearance: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT NOVEMBER 9TH

Yordan Alvarez Meet & Greet

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Baybrook,Mall Power Center Extension – Suite A

18650 Gulf Freeway Friendswood, TX 77546



Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. CT

Player Appearance: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT