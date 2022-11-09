HOUSTON (KIAH) To celebrate the Astros World Series win, DICK’S Sporting Goods will host Meet & Greets with Astros Cristian Javier and Yordan Alvarez on Wednesday.
For each event, wristbands are required to meet the players and receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, beginning at 9 a.m. local time at each store.
For each Meet & Greet, only DICK’S-branded baseballs, complimentary cheer cards and select merchandise will be permitted for signature. No outside items will be permitted for signature.
When and where to meet the Astros
|NOVEMBER 9TH
Cristian Javier Meet & Greet
DICK’S Sporting Goods The Shops at Park West
24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 1100a
Katy, TX 77494
Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. CT
Player Appearance: 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT
|NOVEMBER 9TH
Yordan Alvarez Meet & Greet
DICK’S Sporting Goods
Baybrook,Mall Power Center Extension – Suite A
18650 Gulf Freeway Friendswood, TX 77546
Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. CT
Player Appearance: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CT