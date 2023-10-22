Framber Valdez tries to pitch the Astros to their second straight World Series appearances when Houston tries to win the American League pennant in Game 6 of the Championship Series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday night.

After losing the first two games at home, the Astros finished a three-game sweep at Arlington with a testy 5-4 win in Game 5 on Friday behind Jose Altuve’s three-run homer in the ninth off José Leclerc.

The Astros went 39-42 in Houston during the regular season and their home woes have continued this postseason, where they are 1-3. They have won 19 of their last 22 road games, including all five in the postseason.

“What can I say? If I had the magic words, I would have said them like two months ago,” manager Dusty Baker explained. “We’ve just got to get it done. There are no words that can describe what we have to do. Simply action.”

This year’s ALCS between Texas and Houston marks the first League Championship Series in which the visiting team won the opening five games. The previous time that occurred in any postseason series was 2019, when Washington defeated the Astros in a seven-game World Series in which only road teams won.

Houston went 9-1 at Texas this year, winning the last eight meetings while outscoring the Rangers 79-36.