Weather for Astros-Red Sox in Boston: cool temps, no rain

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the scene of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox shifts to New England, the weather should be cool and comfortable for Games 3-5 this week.

CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger said that temperatures in Boston will be a bit chilly at 52 degrees when Game 3 gets underway at 7:07 p.m. Central time on Monday. Winds will be around 12 miles per hour to the northwest, or from third base to first base at Fenway Park.

The weather will warm up a bit for the next two games in the ALCS, with Tuesday’s Game 4 expecting to be around 56 degrees, and Wednesday’s Game 5 to be around 67 degrees.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 3 on Monday, while Houston righty José Urquidy will start for the Astros.