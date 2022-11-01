HOUSTON (KIAH) Game 3 of the World Series was postponed last night due to rain in Philadelphia. It’ll take place tonight instead.

But Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander posed a gesture to Philly fans awaiting the Houston team as they exited the bus.

When the Astros’ bus rolled up to Citizens Bank Park yesterday, the fans were waiting. And Justin FLIPPED THEM THE MIDDLE FINGER through the window. Then when he stepped off the bus, he gave them ANOTHER ONE.

And in typical Philly fashion, they LOVED it.