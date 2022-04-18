HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday is the first home game for the Houston Astros in the 2022 season, and there will be plenty of activities going on at Minute Maid Park before and during the game against the Los Angeles Angels, which starts at 7 p.m.

The Astros will hold a Street Fest outside the ballpark on Crawford Street starting from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, face painters and caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, giveaways, food trucks, corn hole, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four. Fans must have a game ticket to access Street Fest.

The first 10,000 fans at the game will get a Yordan Alvarez bobblehead, with him holding the American League Championship Series trophy. It commemorates the Astros winning the AL pennant for the third time in the last five seasons. All fans will also receive a 2022 schedule magnet.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Astro players will receive their 2021 AL championship rings as part of the pregame ceremony. Also, the 2021 AL championship banner will be unveiled.

The national anthem will be performed by Danielle Bradbery, a local singer/songwriter who won on the TV show “The Voice.” Houston-area members of the Joint Service Color Guard will present the colors, while two MH-65E Dolphin helicopters from US Coast Guard Air Station Houston will have a special flyover during the anthem.

Astros season ticket holders will have the opportunity to unfurl the giant American flag, which will cover a good portion of the outfield grass at Minute Maid Park.

Also, any fan that has a ticket to the game will have a chance to throw out the first pitch through a team sweepstakes.

Luis Garcia will be the starting pitcher for the Astros, and Michael Lorenzen will start for the Angles.