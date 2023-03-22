HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re looking for tickets for Houston Astros home series games, they’re still available. However, following their 2022 World Series win, the Astros are the No. 2 top trending team, so get those tickets while you can.

The defending World Series champions are already driving the second biggest jump in sales on StubHub compared to the same time last year.

The Astros are the No. 11 most in-demand team, based on StubHub ticket sales, jumping up from the No. 24 spot last year. The World Series rematch against the Phillies is the No. 2 best-selling home series of the season. Opening Day game prices start at $199.

Astros Top In-Demand Home Series

Courtesy of StubHub

Astros vs. vs. Chicago White Sox, March 30-April 2 ($199*) Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies, April 28-30 ($107) Astros vs. Texas Rangers, April 14-16 ($92) Astros vs. New York Yankees, September 1-3 ($187) Astros vs. Detroit Tigers, April 3-5 ($73)

*Indicates average price of tickets sold on StubHub