HOUSTON (KIAH) — Love the Houston Astros? How about peanut brittle and ice cream? Well, now you can enjoy a limited edition, Houston ice-cream now available at H-E-B exclusively.
H-E-B is now home to a limited-edition H-E-B Creamy Creations Houston Astros Peanut Brittle ice cream.
What’s in it?
The Triple Play flavor Peanut Butter Ice Cream has Peanut Brittle Pieces and Caramel Swirl! I arrived in Houston area stores Monday and will be in local H-E-B area stores only. So if you want to try it, better hurry because there are limited supplies.
If you buy, you will also be giving to a good cause. Five percent of each ice cream purchase price will be donated to the Astros Foundation.
And is a pint isn’t enough, you can also purchase a half-gallon…
About the label
The carton’s label is a tribute to the home field advantage with an original illustration commissioned by H-E-B featuring Orbit, views of Minute Maid Park with an open roof from behind home plate and the outfield, fans young and old enjoying the bases loaded for a win, and H-town’s beloved “home run” train ready to signal another run.