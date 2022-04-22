HOUSTON (KIAH) — Baseball fans – especially Houston Astros fans – are eagerly awaiting the release of a letter that could implicate the New York Yankees of sign stealing.

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals denied a request by the Yankees to rehear the team’s attempt to keep sealed a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing.

The appellate court on Thursday said its active judges had denied the team’s petition to have the entire court hear the case or order a rehearing before a three-judge panel. Circuit Judge Joseph F. Bianco ordered the letter unsealed on March 21. The panel upheld an April 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to unseal the letter.

This means that the letter will most likely be released by this coming Thursday unless the Yankees appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

The letter has been eagerly awaited by Astros fans as it could point to a double standard with how Manfred dealt with the electric sign stealing scandal that the Astros used in 2017 when the team won the World Series. The scandal resulted in both manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow to be suspended for a year and fired from the team.

Manfred also fined the Boston Red Sox in 2017 for using Apple Watches to pass along signals and fined the Yankees a lesser amount for improper use of a dugout phone. But he said that the Red Sox’s sign-stealing efforts that led to a title in 2018 were less egregious than what the Astros used in 2017.

But Astros fans feel a sense of redemption if the letter states that the Yankees were using the same sign-stealing technology in 2015 that Houston used in 2017 and parts of 2018.

Michael Schwab, an Astros fan with a big following on Twitter, said that he hopes the letter shows that it wasn’t just the Astros that were cheating.

“Every Astros fan knows that the team cheated, but they also believe the team was scapegoated for a league wide issue we keep hearing about,” Schwab said. “What interests me about the Yankee Letter is that we will finally be able to see what other teams in 2017, or before, were possibly doing that was illegal in baseball in regard to sign-stealing.

“The fact that (Major League Baseball) and the Yankees have tried so hard to keep this document secret for over two years is significant to me. What are they hiding?”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.