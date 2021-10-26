HOUSTON (KIAH) – In honor of the Astros in the 2021 World Series, Jones on Main, the 890,380-square-foot historic building in Downtown Houston, will illuminate its 28 LED light fixtures on 3 levels of the rooftop in orange and blue on TONIGHT, October 26.

