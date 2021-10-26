HOUSTON (KIAH) – In honor of the Astros in the 2021 World Series, Jones on Main, the 890,380-square-foot historic building in Downtown Houston, will illuminate its 28 LED light fixtures on 3 levels of the rooftop in orange and blue on TONIGHT, October 26.
Take me out to the ball game! In honor of the Astros in the 2021 World Series, Jones on Main, the 890,380-square-foot historic building in Downtown Houston, will illuminate its 28 LED light fixtures on 3 levels of the rooftop in orange and blue on Tuesday, October 26.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- World Series Game 1 preview: Veteran Morton faces newbie ValdezCharlie Morton is becoming a Fall Classic fixture, starting in the World Series for the third time in five seasons this week. Houston lefty Framber Valdez is virtually unknown to a national audience, with the 27-year-old set to make his World Series debut when he starts opposite Morton and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Tuesday night.
- StreetFest, fresh beer, food items part of Astros’ World Series activitiesA street fest, fresh beer and new food items are all a part of what the Astros have in store for fans at the World Series.
- Newsfeed Now: Industry peers angry over deadly movie set shooting; Lizzo invites woman to cook TikTok vegan recipesWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
- WORLD SERIES 2021 | ASTROS LIGHTS Jones on Main lights up orange and blue to support the Astros in World SeriesHOUSTON (KIAH) – In honor of the Astros in the 2021 World Series, Jones on Main, the 890,380-square-foot historic building in Downtown Houston, will illuminate its 28 LED light fixtures on 3 levels of the rooftop in orange and blue on TONIGHT, October 26. Take me out to the ball game! In honor of the Astros in the […]
- Houston Happens – LIVE at Minute Maid Park cheering on Astros in World Series, Lands End has your latest fashions in time for fall and Power Wizard saves you big on electricityThe Astros made it to the World Series and Houston Happens Host Maggie Flecknoe is live at Minute Park to preview tonight’s game!