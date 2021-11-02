World Series Game 6 fan info: Paul Wall to have pregame concert, Rally Nuns to throw out first pitch

The Rally Nuns cheer during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros want to “Orange out” the city as they prepare for Game 6 (and hopefully Game 7) of the World Series.

The team is asking all fans going to Minute Maid Park, as well as all over Houston, to wear orange to support the team throughout the duration of the Series.

As for fans coming to the game, there will be a Street Fest like the other Astros postseason games that starts three hours before first pitch. But famed Houston rapper Paul Wall will have a special appearance and concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The national anthem will be performed by country music artist and songwriter Carly Pearce. Her double platinum single “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won the 2020 CMA Musical Event of the Year award and the 2021 ACM Single of the Year award. Pearce will join Kenny Chesney in 2022 for his Here And Now Tour.

And a Rally Nun, joined by Houston’s famed furniture salesman, Mattress Mack, will throw out the first pitch. One of them threw out the first pitch for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, which the Astros won.

Houston rapper Travis Scott will call “play ball” before first pitch, which is scheduled to be at 7:09 p.m.

As for tickets, the Astros said there are a “very limited” number of tickets left for Game 6. Stubhub, the virtual ticket broker, said that as of Monday, there were 5,200 tickets left on their site, with an average price of $1,215 and a get-in price of $450.