World Series Game 6 fan info: Paul Wall to have pregame concert, Rally Nuns to throw out first pitch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros want to “Orange out” the city as they prepare for Game 6 (and hopefully Game 7) of the World Series.
The team is asking all fans going to Minute Maid Park, as well as all over Houston, to wear orange to support the team throughout the duration of the Series.
As for fans coming to the game, there will be a Street Fest like the other Astros postseason games that starts three hours before first pitch. But famed Houston rapper Paul Wall will have a special appearance and concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The national anthem will be performed by country music artist and songwriter Carly Pearce. Her double platinum single “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won the 2020 CMA Musical Event of the Year award and the 2021 ACM Single of the Year award. Pearce will join Kenny Chesney in 2022 for his Here And Now Tour.
And a Rally Nun, joined by Houston’s famed furniture salesman, Mattress Mack, will throw out the first pitch. One of them threw out the first pitch for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, which the Astros won.
Houston rapper Travis Scott will call “play ball” before first pitch, which is scheduled to be at 7:09 p.m.
As for tickets, the Astros said there are a “very limited” number of tickets left for Game 6. Stubhub, the virtual ticket broker, said that as of Monday, there were 5,200 tickets left on their site, with an average price of $1,215 and a get-in price of $450.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- World Series Game 6 fan info: Paul Wall to have pregame concert, Rally Nuns to throw out first pitchHouston rapper Paul Wall will have a pregame concert outside Minute Maid Park, while the Rally Nuns will throw out the first pitch of Game 6 of the World Series.
- Biden pledges U.S. will cut carbon emissions in half by 2030President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. will lead the world by example in cutting carbon emissions.
- #ICYMI: Local sneaker artist paints custom Astros kicks LIVE in studio ahead of Game 6HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning Crush City! You’re in store for a very special Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. We are getting ready for Game 6 of the World Series. Local sneaker artist Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole Customs joined Maggie in studio. He painted Astros sneakers LIVE throughout the show. Check […]
- Subaru Park Achieves Zero Landfill StatusHOUSTON (KIAH) — Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. It has placed more than 100 containers around the park where visitors can separate their waste. Zero Landfill means that absolutely nothing from Subaru Park goes into a landfill, no waste of any kind. The stadium […]
- Voting begins in Harris CountyWhen polls opened at the Briarmeadow Clubhouse, several people began making their way to the polling machines