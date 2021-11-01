Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought we were finished? The Houston Astros are not done yet!! Astros bet the Atlanta Braves 9 to 5 keeping their season alive

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hold up, wait a minute, y’all thought we were finished? The Houston Astros are not done yet!! Astros bet the Atlanta Braves 9 to 5 keeping their season alive and stopping their opponents from achieving the title. Game 6 of the World Series will be in Houston this week on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

A foggy morning is anticipated early Tuesday, mainly for locations north of I-10. With increasing southerly warm and more humid air from the Gulf and light winds, areas of fog are expected through mid morning.

Otherwise mostly sunny skies are likely with a high near 80 degrees with northeast wind around 5 mph. On Tuesday night skies are likely to remain mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees and southeast wind around 5 mph.

A cool front extending over north Texas will slowly move southward into Central Texas on Tuesday, leading to increasing cloud cover by late evening. So for the most part the area will see clear conditions through Tuesday, then a cold front arrives Wednesday night and will bring with it a few showers and thunderstorms. Cool and breezy conditions then last into next weekend.

A very limited number of tickets are available online for 2021 World Series home games. TICKETS ARE VERY LIMITED AND ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE.