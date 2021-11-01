HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hold up, wait a minute, y’all thought we were finished? The Houston Astros are not done yet!! Astros bet the Atlanta Braves 9 to 5 keeping their season alive and stopping their opponents from achieving the title. Game 6 of the World Series will be in Houston this week on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
A foggy morning is anticipated early Tuesday, mainly for locations north of I-10. With increasing southerly warm and more humid air from the Gulf and light winds, areas of fog are expected through mid morning.
Otherwise mostly sunny skies are likely with a high near 80 degrees with northeast wind around 5 mph. On Tuesday night skies are likely to remain mostly clear with a low around 62 degrees and southeast wind around 5 mph.
A cool front extending over north Texas will slowly move southward into Central Texas on Tuesday, leading to increasing cloud cover by late evening. So for the most part the area will see clear conditions through Tuesday, then a cold front arrives Wednesday night and will bring with it a few showers and thunderstorms. Cool and breezy conditions then last into next weekend.
A very limited number of tickets are available online for 2021 World Series home games. TICKETS ARE VERY LIMITED AND ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Flooding on Mars could help us find alien life, UT researchers sayFlash flooding is a deadly threat in Central Texas, earning the area the nickname “flash flood alley,” but on Mars it may have influenced the development alien life, according to researchers from the University of Texas.
- ‘Vax’ chosen as Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the yearThe Oxford English Dictionary has chosen the word “vax” as its 2021 word of the year.
- World Series notebook: Maldonado gives Astros surprise offensive boostMartín Maldonado drove in three runs in the Astros’ 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5.
- Beijing confirms strict ‘closed loop’ for Winter OlympicsChinese organizers have confirmed participants in next year’s Winter Olympics will be strictly isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
- Halloween weekend ends with deadly shootings in HoustonSeveral people starting shooting at one house, killing 1 and injuring 3 others.