HOUSTON (KIAH) — The official team store of the Houston Astros went to the extreme to make sure fans could get their hands on t-shirts, caps, and other merchandise marking the team’s remarkable playoff run.

The Team Store doors along Crawford Street at the Union Station entrance to Minute Maid Park opened before the American League Championship Series Game 4 watch party Sunday afternoon.

They didn’t close until Monday night.

For more than 24-straight hours, fans shopped until they dropped.

“I’m buying hats for all of my friends,” lifelong Astros fan Ann Diebel said. “I’m buying hats for the guy who owns the breakfast bar I eat at. And I’m going to get — my husband has a new office — so I’m going to get him a flag to decorate it with.”

While it won’t be open 24-hours, the Team Store is operating under extended hours as the Astros draw closer and closer to their World Series Game One matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

If they can pull out four wins in the best of seven series it would be the second world title for the Astros.

Diebel is hopeful they can do it to overcome the sign-stealing controversy associated with the team’s first title in 2017.

“This is redemption,” she said while holding an Astros World Series 2022 cap inside the Team Store. “This is dignity. All is right with the world again. It’s such a glorious morning. So it’s good for the city. It’s good for the people.”

First pitch for Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park is set for 7:03 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on Fox.