HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tickets for the 2022 World Series are the hot ticket in Texas right now, but not as hot as the tickets for the games in Philadelphia.

Maybe because being in the World Series for the fourth time in six years is becoming old hat for Houston Astros fans, ticket prices are under $1,000 for Friday and Saturday. The Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday and Game 2 on Saturday.

According to StubHub, one of the main ticket-sharing websites, ticket prices for Games 1 and 2 are going up, but not as much as they are in Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

Some of the notes from StubHub:

Overall sales for the World Series have increased more than 145% since Monday on StubHub.

Game 1 in Houston is the best-selling game of the series to-date, and sales have jumped 145% since Monday. Game 2 follows as the second best-selling game, seeing 175% more the sales since Monday.

Games 1 and 2 in Houston have the lowest ticket prices for the whole series. For Game 1, there are more than 2,600 tickets available on StubHub and fans can buy tickets starting around $539. For Game 2, there are more than 3,200 tickets available starting around $531.

“Astros fans are fired up as the team heads back to the World Series, ticket sales for Game 1 more than doubled since Monday, maintaining its position as the best-selling game of this series so far on StubHub,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “Friday’s game in Houston is also the most affordable ticket of the series for fans looking to catch the Astros in their fourth championship appearance in the last six years.”

While tickets in Houston are already pretty pricy, the ticket prices in Philadelphia are going through the roof. The lowest quoted price for Monday’s Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park is $1,555, almost a $1,000 increase than the lowest price for Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.

Game 4 is even more expensive, with the lowest price quoted at $1,676. There’s no guarantee that there will be a Game 5, but the lowest quoted price is at $1,767.

So if you’re interested in buying tickets for either Games 1 and 2, Stubhub has some quick advice in being a smart buyer.

Never buy tickets off the street – don’t pay with cash, money transfer or payment apps – you can’t track your purchase, so you limit your ability to recoup your money if you have any issues.

– don’t pay with cash, money transfer or payment apps – you can’t track your purchase, so you limit your ability to recoup your money if you have any issues. Use a trusted service – StubHub claims to offer peace of mind with 100% verified tickets. But make sure that if you use other ticket-buying websites that they have accessible customer service in case of an issue.

– StubHub claims to offer peace of mind with 100% verified tickets. But make sure that if you use other ticket-buying websites that they have accessible customer service in case of an issue. Make your money go further – being a savvy buyer can make your budget go further. Try searching for a single ticket rather than group tickets to possibly score some deals.

being a savvy buyer can make your budget go further. Try searching for a single ticket rather than group tickets to possibly score some deals. Careful sharing the barcode – everyone wants to share their excitement on social media but be sure to cover up that barcode to avoid anyone who may be inclined to copy your ticket.