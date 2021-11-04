World Series TV viewers up 20% from 2020, but down from 2019

Astros

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Carlos Correa during the eighth inning in Game 5 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK (AP) — World Series television ratings rebounded following the record low set last year. The Atlanta Braves’ Game 6 victory over the Houston Astros averaged 11,750,000 viewers on Fox.

That was up 20% from the 9,785,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory last year over the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, following a pandemic-shortened regular season.

Sunday’s Game 5 of the World Series has its highest broadcast viewership since 2019 — with 13.9 million tuned in alone across Fox platforms.

Atlanta’s 3-2 win over Houston on Saturday night received a 5.65 rating, 15 share and 10,511,000 viewers on Fox, the network said Tuesday.

That was up 12% over the roughly 9.38 million who watched Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of last year’s neutral-site World Series in Arlington, Texas. It’s also 2% more than the approximate 10.28 million viewers for the Astros’ 8-1 rout of Washington in Game 4 of 2019.

When taking into account Fox Deportes and people who streamed the games, Fox said there were 10,771,000 viewers for Game 4 and 13,933,000 for Game 5.

Houston’s come-from-behind 9-5 win in Game 5 on Sunday drew a 7.38 rating, 18 share and 13,644,000 viewers.

That marked a 35% increase over the 10.1 million for the Dodgers’ 4-2 win in Game 5 last year and a 19% rise over the 11.45 million viewers for the Astros’ 7-1 win in Game 5 of 2019.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss