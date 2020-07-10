Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Austin Cindric (22) celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.

Cindric spent most of the first two stages chasing Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter who seemed poised to dominate all three segments. Cindric then took charge on a series of restarts in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford Mustang. On the last one, he went around Briscoe on the outside and pulled away before a last-lap wreck ended the race.

The 21-year-old Cindric had eight top-10s on ovals before breaking through on the 1.5-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.

The race ended up going 204 miles. A 300-miler is set for Friday night in the series’ first doubleheader

Riley Herbst was second in a Toyota, followed by Ross Chastain in a Chevy, Briscoe in a Ford and Anthony Alfredo in a Chevy.

Gragson dominated the first two 30-lap stages, a first for the driver who turns 22 on Wednesday, but faded to finish 10th.

Briscoe entered the race red hot with consecutive victories at Pocono and Indianapolis and three in his past four starts. He started seventh and eventually drew Gragson in his sights by Lap 50.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership"

Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2"

Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2"

Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward"

Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team"

Double Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double Homicide"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular