Basketball fans around the country react to Baylor Bears winning title

Fans in Waco weren’t the only ones celebrating last night. People from all over the country went on social media to congratulate the Baylor Bears on winning the 2020-2021 national title.

Reactions from President Biden, Matthew McConaughey, and the women’s head coach Kim Mulkey all expressed congratulations and admiration for the Bears run in the NCAA tournament.

Congrats Baylor Fam!!!! You deserved this. Sooooo happy for all our Past Players- Fans- Pres Livingstone and Our AD Mack…city of Waco and the State of Texas!!!! Blessed. Thank you God! #JOY — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) April 6, 2021

Baylor was one of the favorites all season, but had to get by the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs. Final score from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 86-70 Baylor wins.