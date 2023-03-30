ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — An offensive explosion in the fourth inning propelled the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies to earn an Opening Day victory by the final of 11-7.

Texas Rangers fan walk into Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers stand for the national anthem before an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrives on the field of Globe Life Field before an opening day baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Former President George W. Bush delivers a baseball for the ceremonial first pitch before an opening day baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Hall of Fame pitcher and former Texas Rangers player Nolan Ryan acknowledges the crowd as he walks onto the field before an opening day baseball game between the Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Rocky opener for new Rangers ace

The win comes after an Opening Day start that was less than ideal from newly acquired ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

deGrom allowed 5 earned runs on 6 hits in 3.2 innings pitched and left the game after throwing 73 pitches. All six hits allowed by deGrom were for extra bases.

It wasn’t all bad for deGrom, however. Despite pitching under four innings of the game, he collected 7 strikeouts, didn’t allow any walks, and threw several pitches that registered at over 100 miles per hour, promising signs for the 34-year-old starter.

Philadelphia jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning after third baseman Alec Bohm launched a 2-run homer into the stands at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Newly acquired All-Star Trea Turner added two runs for the Phillies in the third frame, scoring outfielder Brandon Marsh on a triple, then crossing home plate himself after a wild pitch from deGrom.

The Phillies jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning after Marsh doubled to left field, scoring Bohm and eventually leading Rangers manager Bruce Bochy to call in reliever Cole Ragans from the bullpen for the final out of the fourth inning.

Rangers’ offense explodes in 4th inning

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The Rangers erased the five-run deficit in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring a total of nine runs in the frame and taking deGrom off the hook for a potential loss in his first start as a Texas Ranger.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager got the offensive explosion started with a single to begin the inning for the Rangers. Seager moved into scoring position on second base after first baseman Nathaniel Lowe grounded out.

Adolis Garcia singled to move Seager to third, followed by a six-pitch walk for rookie third baseman Josh Jung to load the bases for the Rangers.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Catcher Jonah Heim got the scoring started for the Rangers by doubling to right field, bringing Seager and Garcia home, and moving Jung to third.

Then, outfielder Robbie Grossman hit a 396-foot home run to empty the bases, bringing the Rangers even with the Phillies with a 5-5 score.

After Brad Miller grounded out to second, Josh Smith drew a walk, followed by a single by Marcus Semien to put runners at the corners with two outs. Semien would eventually steal second, followed by a Seager walk in his second at-bat of the inning to load the bases again.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Lowe singled in his second at-bat of the frame, scoring Smith and moving the runners.

A passed ball during Garcia’s second fourth-inning at-bat would score Semien and move Seager to third.

Garcia then singled to right field, scoring Seager and Lowe, but he was thrown out stretching for an extra base at second, ending the inning for Texas but propelling them into the lead, 9-5. The Phillies would score again in the fifth, closing the gap by a run, but a two-run homer from Brad Miller in the bottom of the fifth would extend the Rangers’ lead even further, 11-6.

Game trivia from Texas Rangers Opening Day

Jacob deGrom’s first out recorded as a Texas Ranger was a three-pitch strikeout to Phillies SS Trea Turner

Despite only throwing 5 pitches and facing a single batter, Cole Ragans is credited with the win for the game

The Texas Rangers pitching staff (deGrom, Ragans, Burke, Hernandez, and Leclerc) recorded a combined 13 strikeouts against only 2 walks

The Rangers were 5 for 5 with runners in scoring position on Opening Day

The only Ranger that did not cross home plate for a run on Opening Day was Bubba Thompson, who pinch-hit for Josh Smith in the 5th and took over at centerfield

7 of the 9 starters for Texas recorded at least one hit to start the season

Brad Miller’s home run in the fifth inning marked the second consecutive Opening Day in which Miller has homered for the Rangers

Thompson had a leaping catch in the top of the 8th inning in front of the visiting bullpen to rob Jake Cave of a home run

5 of the Rangers’ 10 teams’ RBI came with two outs

The Rangers left 3 men on base compared to the 7 men left on base by the Phillies

Despite the 11-7 win, the Rangers were out-hit by the Phillies 12-10.

UP NEXT — After a day off on Friday, the Rangers will again face the Phillies at Globe Life Field in Arlington, with games Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, to complete the three-game opening series of the season.

Saturday, April 1, 2023 — 3:05 p.m., Zach Wheeler vs. Nathan Eovaldi (Bally Sports Southwest)

Sunday, April 2, 2023 — 6 p.m., Bailey Falter vs. Martin Perez (ESPN)