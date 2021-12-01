Baylor at No. 9, Houston at No. 21 in newest College Football Playoff poll

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Baylor and Houston are the two Texas teams represented in the latest College Football Playoff poll with a lot to play for on Saturday.

The Baylor Bears came in at No. 9, dropping down one spot from last week when they were eight after Saturday’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech. Baylor has an outside shot at a playoff spot if the Bears can defeat No. 5 Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 Conference championship game, and get help elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Houston is at No. 21 as the Cougars prepare to face No. 4 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday. The Bearcats are looking to become the first Group of Five team to make it into the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M is the only other Texas team ranked, coming in at No. 25.

Houston running back Chandler Smith (8) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Cole McGowan (84) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati in the top four heading into conference championship weekend.

Oklahoma State is fifth going into the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor, and Notre Dame is sixth with no games left and no head coach.

Brian Kelly left the Fighting Irish and was introduced as the new coach at LSU on Tuesday, three days after independent Notre Dame finished its season 11-1.

Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, who is Iowa’s athletic director, noted selection protocol requires the committee to consider the unavailability of players and coaches and how that could affect a team’s performance in the postseason.

Losing Kelly had no impact on this week’s ranking for Notre Dame because the committee does not project ahead into the postseason until all games are finished.

“And each of the 13 members can weigh that the way they want to weigh it, compared to head-to-head competition and common opponents and all the other things we evaluate,” Barta said.

Georgia was first, as it has been for every selection committee ranking so far, and Michigan climbed to No. 2 after it beat last week’s No. 2, Ohio State. The Wolverines play 13th-ranked Iowa in the Big Ten title game.

Alabama will be third going into the Southeastern Conference championship game with Georgia, and Cincinnati is fourth heading into its American Athletic Conference championship against Houston, which is 21st in the committee’s rankings.

The playoff field will be set Sunday. The top four teams will play in the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31. The College Football Playoff national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.