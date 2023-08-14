(KIAH) — The 2023 college football season is now coming closer upon us with the release of the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, with three Texas teams ranked in the poll.

The Texas Longhorns top the list of teams from the Lone Star State, coming at No. 11. It is the sixth time in the last seven seasons in which Texas has been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and the highest ranking since 2019.

This will be Texas’ final season in the Big 12 Conference before joining the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

Fellow Big 12 school TCU, who reached the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season, is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2018 at No. 17.

Texas A&M, coming off of an 5-7 season in 2022, comes in at No. 23. The Aggies hope to be more competitive in a tough SEC after getting only two conference wins last season.

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Texas Tech is just outside of the AP poll despite being ranked No. 25 in the Preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in the AP poll.

The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines’ Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.

Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016.

The Bulldogs have won the last two national titles while going 29-2, but this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1. The first was in 2008.

Georgia started the 2021 season No. 5, before going on to win its first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs followed up with a perfect season in 2022 after being preseason No. 3.

FILE – Georgia players celebrate a win over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. It’s not easy picking a preseason Top 25. Take it from voters in the Associated Press poll. Unlike the regular season, when the panel of 62 writers and broadcasters judge teams on week-to-week performances and bodies of work, the preseason poll that will be released Monday, Aug. 14, at noon Eastern will be based on the voters’ collective best guess on how teams stack up 1 through 25. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Rounding out the top 10 is Southern California at No. 6, which is the Trojans’ best preseason ranking since 2017, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Washington.

The Seminoles are back in the preseason rankings for the first time since 2018, and in the top 10 for the first time since 2017.

Houston, who will play in the Big 12 for the first time ever, will face two ranked opponents when it hosts Texas at TDECU Stadium on Oct. 21, then will play at No. 16 Kansas State (the defending Big 12 champion) on Oct. 28.

Rice, who joins the American Athletic Conference this season, opens the season in Austin against the Longhorns, but the Owls will also face another preseason ranked opponent when it hosts No. 24 Tulane at Rice Stadium on Oct. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.