HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston football team continued to prepare for the 2023 season with a sense of purpose, but the excitement of the Cougars playing in the Big 12 Conference for the first time is slowly creeping closer as well.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen knows his team is counting down the days until the Cougars open the season against UTSA on Sept. 2, but also knows the real excitement begins when UH plays its first Big 12 game at home against TCU on Sept. 16.

“We talked about a sense of urgency, because this thing is going to fly by and be here before you know it,” Holgorsen said. “But there’s a lot of positive stuff going on and I’m excited to be here and excited to be in the Big 12.”

While Holgorsen has to fill some holes at key positions on both offense and defense, he’s happy with where the team is right now as they head into their second week of camp.

“Everybody looks well, we’re practicing well, we’re competing hard, there’s depth at every position,” he said. “

But it looks like UH won’t be the newest team in the Big 12, as the shocking college football news from over the weekend was the move of Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State and Utah into the Big 12 in 2024, joining Colorado.

Holgorsen is excited to see these new teams in the conference and thinks UH fans are also ready to travel to some of these new places starting next season.

“It’s good for us, it gives us more stability and more name brands that should make our fan base excited,” he said. “Going to Boulder (Colorado), Phoenix, Tucson and Salt Lake City, those are some awesome trips that they can be a part of.

“There are some negative stuff about travel for the other sports, but you got to deal with it.”

The new expansion also could help UH recruit in areas that were hard for them to get into, like Arizona and Colorado. But Holgorsen is more worried about those schools coming into UH’s recruiting footprint, which is Texas.

“Colorado has been (recruiting in Texas) forever, and Arizona State has been recruiting in Texas as well,” he said. “It will help them, but it will make our job a little harder keeping them here. But 130 schools come here anyway.”

There’s about 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which UH and all major programs play in.