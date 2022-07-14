ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baylor and Oklahoma State have returned to the site of their Big 12 championship game thriller as they turn their focus to a new season.

The Bears won the 2021 title with a dazzling goal-line tackle in the final seconds at AT&T Stadium.

Media days are being held at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams went on to win New Years Six bowl games after the loss knocked the Cowboys out of playoff contention.

Baylor is the top choice in the Big 12 preseason poll a year after being picked eighth. Oklahoma State is third behind Oklahoma.

Gundy says `Bedlam’s history’ when OU moves

Oklahoma will keep one of its big rivalry games when it moves to the Southeastern Conference. But the Sooners might not play their instate rival any more.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy says Bedlam is history when Oklahoma completes its move from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks on stage to speak to reporters at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Sooners and Texas Longhorns are set to continue playing their Red River rivalry game wen they go to the SEC together no later than the 2025 season.

Gundy says he doesn’t see it being feasible to playing the Sooners if the teams are in different leagues with already loaded schedules.

Texas Tech plans $200M football stadium, facilities project

Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before football games.

That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium. It will connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and already-planned two-story football center that will replace a current training facility.

Texas Tech regents could approve the plans when they meet next month. Groundbreaking is anticipated after the 2022 season, with completion before the 2024 season.