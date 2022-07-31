CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored twice and Andre Blake had his 10th shutout of the season Saturday night as Philadelphia defeated the Houston Dynamo 6-0 for the Unions fifth consecutive win.

Uhre scored his first goal for the Union (12-2-9) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, assisted by Oliver Mbaizo. He tacked on a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Alejandro Bedoya. The 27-year-old, in his first MLS season, has scored five goals in the last five games.

Daniel Gazdag, Jack McGlynn, Julian Carranza and Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia.

The Union outshot the Dynamo (7-12-4) 16-11, with eight shots on goal to one for the Dynamo.

Philadelphia Union’s Mikael Uhre, left, runs past the defense of Houston Dynamo’s Adalberto Carrasquilla during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Union’s Déniel Gazdag (6) reacts after a goal past Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Union’s Jack McGlynn, left, runs the ball past Houston Dynamo’s Fafà Picault during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Philadelphia Union’s Quinn Sullivan (33) celebrates with Jack McGlynn, upper right, after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson watches a replay after giving up a goal during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Blake saved the only shot he faced for the Union.

The Union next play on Saturday against Cincinnati on the road, and the Dynamo will visit the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday.