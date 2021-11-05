Booker scores 27, Suns pull away to beat Rockets 123-111

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) gets off a shot over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and Suns guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Landry Shamet added 19 off the bench and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late to beat the Houston Rockets 123-111.

Phoenix has won three straight games and pushed above .500 for the first time this season with a 4-3 record.

Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Houston has dropped five straight overall and lost five in a row to the Suns.

Shamet and JaVale McGee led a strong effort from the Suns’ bench, which combined for 52 points. Chris Paul had 13 assists.