HOUSTON (KIAH) — Boxer “King” Ryan Garcia will face Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte in a 12-round match downtown on December 9th. The fight is led by Golden Boy Promotions and its famous Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Tickets prices at the Toyota Center in Houston range from $50 – $500 and special Golden Boy VIP tickets with extra fight night perks are also available.

Davies vs. Barroso is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with TGB Promotions.

Who’s here?:

RYAN GARCIA – International Boxing Star and Super Lightweight World Contender

International Boxing Star and Super Lightweight World Contender OSCAR DUARTE – Super Lightweight World Contender

– Super Lightweight World Contender OHARA DAVIES – Super Lightweight World Title Contender

– Super Lightweight World Title Contender ISMAEL BARROSO – Former WBA Interim Super Lightweight World Titleholder

– Former WBA Interim Super Lightweight World Titleholder SHANE MOSLEY JR. – NABO Middleweight Titleholder

– NABO Middleweight Titleholder FLOYD SCHOFIELD – WBA Lightweight International Titleholder

WBA Lightweight International Titleholder DARIUS FULGHUM – Light Heavyweight Prospect

– Light Heavyweight Prospect ASA STEVENS – Super Bantamweight Prospect

– Super Bantamweight Prospect GAEL CABRERA – Bantamweight Prospect

– Bantamweight Prospect SEAN GARCIA – Lightweight Prospect

– Lightweight Prospect BERNARD HOPKINS – Partner of Golden Boy Promotions

– Partner of Golden Boy Promotions OSCAR DE LA HOYA – Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions

The fights will also stream worldwide on the DAZN app for subscribers who can watch LIVE or on demand later.

Fans can use hashtag: #GarciaDuarte