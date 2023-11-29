HOUSTON (KIAH) — Boxer “King” Ryan Garcia will face Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte in a 12-round match downtown on December 9th. The fight is led by Golden Boy Promotions and its famous Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.
Tickets prices at the Toyota Center in Houston range from $50 – $500 and special Golden Boy VIP tickets with extra fight night perks are also available.
Davies vs. Barroso is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with TGB Promotions.
Who’s here?:
- RYAN GARCIA – International Boxing Star and Super Lightweight World Contender
- OSCAR DUARTE – Super Lightweight World Contender
- OHARA DAVIES – Super Lightweight World Title Contender
- ISMAEL BARROSO – Former WBA Interim Super Lightweight World Titleholder
- SHANE MOSLEY JR. – NABO Middleweight Titleholder
- FLOYD SCHOFIELD – WBA Lightweight International Titleholder
- DARIUS FULGHUM – Light Heavyweight Prospect
- ASA STEVENS – Super Bantamweight Prospect
- GAEL CABRERA – Bantamweight Prospect
- SEAN GARCIA – Lightweight Prospect
- BERNARD HOPKINS – Partner of Golden Boy Promotions
- OSCAR DE LA HOYA – Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions
The fights will also stream worldwide on the DAZN app for subscribers who can watch LIVE or on demand later.
Fans can use hashtag: #GarciaDuarte
- Last minute trip to see the eclipse? Waco, Texas may have a hotel room for you
- Trump labels DeSantis ‘Absentee Governor of Florida’
- Body found in neighbor’s barrel during search for Indiana teen missing since June
- Biden targets Boebert as leader of ‘MAGA movement’ during Colorado tour
- Talks of a border deal hit a stalemate in the Senate